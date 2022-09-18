Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $667,663.49

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Bitcoin Asset has a market cap of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00276395 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.57 or 0.03049125 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

