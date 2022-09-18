Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0723 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $486.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

