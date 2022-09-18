Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.83 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $149,792.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

