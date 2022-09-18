Bitcoin Private Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00272580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.