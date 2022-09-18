BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0003 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.91 million and $43,488.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00283056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00112943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003000 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,596,766,129 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.