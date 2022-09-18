Bitcoiva One Day Trading Volume Tops $166,764.00 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $188.18 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

