BitDAO Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $107.63 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,465.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058164 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00062586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00078758 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO (BIT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,946,169 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute. Telegram | Discord | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.