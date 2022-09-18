BitSong (BTSG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

BitSong (BTSG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. BitSong has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $8,775.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSong coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitSong has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitSong’s genesis date was February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 121,925,429 coins and its circulating supply is 63,225,132 coins. BitSong’s official website is bitsong.io. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSong using one of the exchanges listed above.

