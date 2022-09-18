Bitsten Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $223,584.00 (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Bitsten Token has a market cap of $86,316.35 and $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsten Token coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitsten Token has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00578097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00251474 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Bitsten Token Coin Profile

Bitsten Token (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 12,408,272 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 coins. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsten Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BST is a key token of the Beshare platform. Users can make platform payments through BST and earn BST as a reward for sharing their data on blockchain or ad exposure. Advertisers need BST for uploading advertising or use big data for personalized ads. Through all these processes, the users' valuable data is secured through the blockchain. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

