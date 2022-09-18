BitTube Achieves Market Cap of $212,703.58 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $212,703.58 and approximately $111.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,154,965 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.