BitTube (TUBE) Price Down 40.3% Over Last Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. BitTube has a market cap of $137,920.57 and $284.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000407 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,225,541 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.