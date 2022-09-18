BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $77.52. 12,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,279,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,169 shares of company stock worth $2,870,116. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

