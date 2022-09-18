BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $871,513.91 and approximately $349.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00029501 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,611,164 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

