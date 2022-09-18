BlackPool (BPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,048.00

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One BlackPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackPool has a total market cap of $519,673.29 and $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00061941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077390 BTC.

BlackPool Coin Profile

BlackPool (CRYPTO:BPT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.

BlackPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.