BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BLink (BLINK) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $308,063.15 and approximately $129.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00065006 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00076837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

