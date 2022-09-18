BLOC.MONEY Hits Market Capitalization of $17,319.37 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $17,319.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00065247 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00077116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. Medium | Reddit | Facebook | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

