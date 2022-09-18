Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits Market Cap of $188,585.96 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $188,585.96 and approximately $23,400.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.70 or 0.02556648 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00113160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00836059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. The official website for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is www.blockchaincuties.finance. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

