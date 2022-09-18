BLOCKv Hits 1-Day Volume of $399.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $399.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.02062783 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00103763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00828671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,532,325,265 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

