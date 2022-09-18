Bloom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $446.00 (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Bloom has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Bloom has a market cap of $2.26 million and $446.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bloom

BLT is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

