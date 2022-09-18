Bloom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $446.00 (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Bloom has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Bloom has a market cap of $2.26 million and $446.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,465.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058164 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005387 BTC.
- BitDAO (BIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00062586 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.
About Bloom
BLT is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bloom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.
