Bloom (BLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $446.00

Bloom (BLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $446.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005556 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00065260 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077053 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Bloom Coin Profile
Bloom is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.
Buying and Selling Bloom
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
