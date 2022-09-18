Bloom (BLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $446.00

Bloom (BLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $446.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00065260 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bloom Coin Profile

Bloom is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

