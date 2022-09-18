Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $394.73

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 394.73 ($4.77) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($4.89). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 399 ($4.82), with a volume of 81,279 shares.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.71. The company has a market capitalization of £325.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,995.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 97,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99), for a total value of £402,307.43 ($486,113.38).

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.