B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $336.00

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 339.60 ($4.10), with a volume of 701488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.10 ($4.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.30 ($6.47).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 803.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 446.29.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

