B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.30

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 28937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BMRRY shares. Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.