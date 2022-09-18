B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.30

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 28937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
Several research analysts have commented on BMRRY shares. Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
