BMO Capital Markets Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$45.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCG. National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.00.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

TSE:HCG opened at C$28.43 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

