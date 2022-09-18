Bob’s Repair Achieves Market Cap of $386,111.99 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $386,111.99 and $6.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,496.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010442 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00062214 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

