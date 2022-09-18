BOMB Price Tops $0.18 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. BOMB has a market cap of $160,749.03 and approximately $119,172.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00112877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00840615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB’s total supply is 891,070 coins and its circulating supply is 890,282 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple.There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

