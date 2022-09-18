Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 27th

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

TSE BYD opened at C$188.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 154.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$157.54. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.86.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

