Bremer Bank National Association Has $548,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $626.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $670.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.48.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

