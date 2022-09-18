Bremer Bank National Association Has $887,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

