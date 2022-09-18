Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,256 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AT&T were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

