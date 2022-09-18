Brett Icahn Sells 71,304 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $16.30 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

