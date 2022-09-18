Brett Icahn Sells 71,304 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $16.30 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

