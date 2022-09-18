Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Down 1.3%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 1,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Bright Scholar Education Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $369.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bright Scholar Education
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.