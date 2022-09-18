Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Down 1.3%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 1,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a market cap of $369.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

