Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $108,526.47 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,015,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,249,735.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

Brightcove Stock Up 0.2 %

BCOV opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 0.70. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

