Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $502.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

