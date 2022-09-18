Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.11

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2621818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.37%.

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

