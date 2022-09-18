Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT at $5.09

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.09.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Aegon by 156.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 71,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Aegon by 292.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 71,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 99.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
