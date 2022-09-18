Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT at $5.09

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Aegon by 156.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 71,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Aegon by 292.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 71,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 99.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

Aegon Increases Dividend

NYSE AEG opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.