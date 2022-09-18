Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$151.38

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$151.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.76 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$118.79 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

