Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 1,192.78

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 905 ($10.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

