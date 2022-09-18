Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $65.81

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.