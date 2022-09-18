Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $73.30

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,307,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

