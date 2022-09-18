Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $54.47

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,529,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 98,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.38. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

