Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Target Price at C$39.63

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$34.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.95. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$35.11.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9739433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. Insiders have sold a total of 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426 over the last ninety days.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.