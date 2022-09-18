Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Target Price at $19.25

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Umpqua Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

