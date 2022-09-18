Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Amedisys Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $188.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $46,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.