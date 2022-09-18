Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a report released on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

