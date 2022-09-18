Brokers Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AXTA stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

