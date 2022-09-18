Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $46.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BIP opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

