BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$132.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.50.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$90.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$125.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.19.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

