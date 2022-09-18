Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 293,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,798,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

