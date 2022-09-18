BSClaunch Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $12,102.06 and approximately $8,971.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00058683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010489 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00061941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077390 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2021. BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BSClaunch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged). Telegram | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

